Novo Nordisk Says CagriSema Shows Superior HbA1c Reduction, Weight Loss In REIMAGINE 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, NOVOB.CO, NOV.DE) announced late Monday headline results from REIMAGINE 2 trial, in which CagriSema demonstrated both superior HbA1c reduction and weight loss at week 68 versus semaglutide, across all tested doses in adults with type 2 diabetes.

CagriSema is a fixed-dose combination of a long-acting amylin receptor agonist, cagrilintide, and a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide.

In the REIMAGINE 2 68-week efficacy and safety trial, the company noted that CagriSema demonstrated superior HbA1c reduction of 1.91%-points and weight loss of 14.2%.

Superiority was established on both weight loss and HbA1c versus the individual components.

In the trial, CagriSema appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile consistent with incretin and amylin-based therapies.

Novo Nordisk is investigating once-weekly subcutaneous CagriSema as a treatment for adults with overweight or obesity (REDEFINE programme) and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (REIMAGINE programme).

REIMAGINE is a phase 3 clinical development programme with once-weekly subcutaneous CagriSema in type 2 diabetes. The company noted that the global clinical trial programme consists of several phase 3 trials.

Following the results of REIMAGINE 1 and REDEFINE 3, Novo Nordisk plans to approach authorities to discuss the regulatory pathway for CagriSema in type 2 diabetes.

The company plans to present the detailed results from REIMAGINE 2 trial at a scientific conference in 2026. CagriSema for weight management was submitted to the US FDA in December 2025 based on the REDEFINE 1 and REDEFINE 2 pivotal trials.

Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president, chief scientific officer and head of Research and Development at Novo Nordisk, said, "By combining semaglutide and cagrilintide, we're seeing superior outcomes in both blood glucose control and weight reduction beyond those achieved with each therapy individually. The results strengthen our belief that CagriSema could be the first amylin-based combination therapy and a promising treatment option for individuals with type 2 diabetes, who also has a focus on weight loss."

On the NYSE, the shares closed Monday's regular trading 0.8 percent lower at $58.93.

In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining around 0.4 percent, trading at $59.19.

