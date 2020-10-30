Novo Nordisk sales rise despite diabetics destocking

Adds detail, CEO quote

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO third-quarter sales rose 2%, driven by higher demand for its GLP-1 diabetes drugs, but sales are still feeling the effects of patient stockpiling at the start of the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday.

"We are very satisfied with the performance in the first nine months of 2020 despite the negative impacts from COVID-19," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard said in a statement, noting that more patients started using its GLP-1 treatments.

The company, which retained its full-year outlook, hopes to gradually replace its U.S. insulin business with the new GLP-1 diabetes drugs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates production of insulin.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, posted quarterly sales of 30.9 billion Danish crowns ($4.91 billion) while operating profit declined 1% to 12.8 billion crowns, both in line with third-quarter figures published this month.

Novo Nordisk said earlier in October that the negative impact from COVID-19 had been smaller than expected, prompting the firm to raise its full-year operating profit guidance to between 5% and 8% in local currencies, up from a previous projection of 2% to 5%.

($1 = 6.2952 Danish crowns)

