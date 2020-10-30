Novo Nordisk retains full-year outlook as Q3 sales rise

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SCANPIX DENMARK

Novo Nordisk said on Friday third-quarter sales rose 2%, driven by higher demand for its GLP-1 diabetes drugs, while the Danish company retained its full-year outlook.

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Friday third-quarter sales rose 2%, driven by higher demand for its GLP-1 diabetes drugs, while the Danish company retained its full-year outlook.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, posted quarterly sales of 30.9 billion Danish crowns ($4.91 billion).

($1 = 6.2952 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More