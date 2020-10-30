Novo Nordisk retains full-year outlook as Q3 sales rise

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Friday third-quarter sales rose 2%, driven by higher demand for its GLP-1 diabetes drugs, while the Danish company retained its full-year outlook.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, posted quarterly sales of 30.9 billion Danish crowns ($4.91 billion).

($1 = 6.2952 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

