Novo Nordisk resumes shipments of Wegovy 1.7 mg dose in US

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Friday it resumed shipments of weight loss drug Wegovy in the 1.7 milligram dose in early January, following a short-term stock-out in the U.S. in mid-December last year.

Along with lower strength doses of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg of the drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in its drug shortage list has also listed the 1.7 mg dose with limited availability, and the duration of the shortage was "to be decided."

Wegovy's larger dose of 2.4 mg is still available, according to its website.

The FDA on Thursday said its preliminary review did not find evidence that weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy were tied to suicidal thoughts.

