Novo Nordisk Reports Strong Sales Growth in 2024

November 06, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk reported an impressive 23% increase in sales to DKK 204.7 billion for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong demand for its diabetes and obesity treatments. Operating profit also rose by 21%, reflecting robust performance in North America and international markets. The company continues to innovate with advancements in its semaglutide portfolio and new developments in obesity care.

