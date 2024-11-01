Novo Nordisk Reports Positive ESSENCE Trial Results

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has announced promising results from the first part of its ESSENCE trial, showing that its drug semaglutide 2.4 mg significantly improves liver fibrosis and resolves steatohepatitis in adults with MASH. These findings, indicating a safe and well-tolerated profile, could position semaglutide as a key player in treating this growing health concern. The company plans to seek regulatory approvals in the US and EU by mid-2025.

For further insights into NVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.