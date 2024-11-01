News & Insights

Stocks

Novo Nordisk Reports Positive ESSENCE Trial Results

November 01, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has announced promising results from the first part of its ESSENCE trial, showing that its drug semaglutide 2.4 mg significantly improves liver fibrosis and resolves steatohepatitis in adults with MASH. These findings, indicating a safe and well-tolerated profile, could position semaglutide as a key player in treating this growing health concern. The company plans to seek regulatory approvals in the US and EU by mid-2025.

For further insights into NVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.