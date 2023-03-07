Novo Nordisk Reports Changes In Executive Management - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) said Monique Carter, EVP, Global People & Organisation, has decided to leave the company. Tania Sabroe is promoted to EVP, Global People & Organisation, and will join Executive Management with immediate effect.

Tania Sabroe joined Novo Nordisk in August 2007 and comes from a position as SVP in Global People & Organisation.

Dave Moore is promoted to EVP, Corporate Development and will join Executive Management. Dave Moore joined Novo Nordisk in September 2022 as SVP for Corporate Development.

