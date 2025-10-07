Markets

Novo Nordisk Reportedly Cuts Dozens Of U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Amid Global Restructuring

October 07, 2025 — 11:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk B A/S (NVO), Tuesday announced that it has laid off dozens of workers at its largest U.S. manufacturing facility in Clayton, North Carolina, according to a Reuters analysis of LinkedIn posts.

The reductions had an impact on positions in production, support, and quality control across several facilities in the state.

The company's efforts to streamline operations, cut costs, and boost competitiveness against Eli Lilly are reflected in the layoffs, which are a part of a larger plan to eliminate 9,000 jobs globally.

The production of semaglutide, the active component of Wegovy and Ozempic, at Novo's Clayton facility will continue to be essential for future manufacturing, including the introduction of a new pill form of Wegovy.

NVO is currently trading at $59.15, down $0.51 or 0.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

