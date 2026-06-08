Novo Nordisk Real-World Data Supports Ozempic Against LLY's Mounjaro

Novo Nordisk NVO announced new real-world findings showing that adults with type II diabetes (T2D) who escalated from Ozempic (semaglutide) 1 mg to 2 mg achieved glycemic control comparable to patients who switched to Mounjaro (tirzepatide) 2.5 mg or 5 mg, an injectable GLP-1/GIP therapy marketed by Eli Lilly LLY. The analysis also found that patients escalating to the higher Ozempic dose were more likely to achieve clinically meaningful weight loss.

The findings were derived from COMPETE SWITCH, a retrospective study using U.S. healthcare claims and laboratory data collected between January 2018 and September 2025. The study evaluated treatment intensification strategies in adults with T2D who were already receiving Ozempic 1 mg and subsequently either escalated to Ozempic 2 mg or switched to Lilly’s Mounjaro at an initial dose of 2.5 mg or 5 mg.

NVO Data Shows Ozempic Competitive With LLY’s Mounjaro

For glycemic control, the study assessed more than 64,000 adults with T2D who had a baseline HbA1c of 7.2%. Among these patients, 55,550 escalated to Ozempic 2 mg, while 9,338 switched to Mounjaro. By one year, 74.7% of patients who increased their Ozempic dose achieved an HbA1c level below 7% compared with 75.1% of those who switched to Lilly’s therapy. Statistical analysis showed that both treatment approaches were associated with a similar likelihood of reaching the HbA1c target over the follow-up period, indicating comparable effectiveness in glucose management.

The study also evaluated weight-loss outcomes in more than 56,000 adults with T2D. Patients escalating to Ozempic 2 mg had an average baseline weight of 105 kg, while those switching to Mounjaro had a baseline weight of 106.2 kg. In a year, 60.5% of patients in the Ozempic cohort achieved at least 5% weight loss compared with 55.3% of patients in the Mounjaro cohort.

Year to date, Novo Nordisk shares have lost 15.5% against the industry’s 4.5% growth.



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Further analysis demonstrated that patients escalating to Ozempic 2 mg had a statistically significantly higher likelihood of achieving at least 5% weight loss over time compared with those switching to Mounjaro. These findings suggest that increasing the Ozempic dose may provide an effective pathway for patients seeking additional weight reduction while maintaining glycemic control.

The study also provided insight into real-world dosing patterns for Lilly’s drug. After switching to Mounjaro at either 2.5 mg or 5 mg, healthcare providers had the flexibility to increase doses over time. Approximately 24% of patients in the HbA1c cohort and 40% of patients in the weight-loss cohort reached Mounjaro doses above 5 mg. However, only about 3% to 5% of patients progressed to the highest 15 mg dose during the study period, highlighting that many patients remained on lower or intermediate doses in routine clinical practice.

The findings support the use of Ozempic dose escalation as a viable treatment intensification strategy for adults with T2D who are already receiving semaglutide therapy. At the same time, the results should be interpreted within the context of the study’s observational design.

Novo Nordisk cautioned that the real-world analysis has limitations, as it was based on retrospective claims data that may not fully represent all patient populations. NVO noted that the findings show associations between treatment strategies and outcomes but do not prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

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NVO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR. While LQDA and INDV sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, IMCR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia Corporation’s 2026 EPS have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have rallied 79.3% year to date.

Liquidia Corporation’searnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

The estimate for Immunocore’s 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 6 cents. In the past 60 days, the estimates for its 2027 EPS have increased from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 18.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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