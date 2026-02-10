Novo Nordisk Rallies 3.6% as Hims & Hers Pulls Compounded Semaglutide

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S NVO jumped 3.6% after Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS announced it would halt sales of its compounded semaglutide pill, following an FDA warning and a patent lawsuit filed by NVO, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company. The move underscored the growing regulatory and legal pressure on companies offering compounded alternatives to branded weight-loss drugs, while reinforcing Novo Nordisk’s dominant position in the obesity treatment market.

The FDA warning highlighted concerns around the safety and regulatory compliance of compounded semaglutide products, which are not subject to the same approval standards as branded drugs such as NVO’s Wegovy. Novo’s lawsuit further emphasized its aggressive defense of intellectual property, signaling to the market that it intends to protect both pricing power and market share as demand for GLP-1 weight-loss therapies continues to surge globally.

Investors interpreted the development as a clear competitive win for Novo Nordisk. By forcing a prominent digital health player to exit the compounded semaglutide space, NVO strengthens its ability to sustain premium pricing and limit lower-cost substitutes. The news also alleviated concerns that compounded versions could meaningfully erode branded drug sales over time.

In contrast, HIMS, currently carrying #4 (Sell), plummeted 16% after the announcement. The halt removes a fast-growing product line that had helped attract customers seeking cheaper access to weight-loss treatments amid shortages and high list prices for branded drugs. The setback raises questions about the durability of Hims & Hers’ weight-management strategy and its exposure to regulatory scrutiny as it expands into prescription-based offerings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

The episode highlights the widening divide between established pharmaceutical giants with regulatory and legal leverage, and newer health platforms navigating a rapidly tightening oversight environment in one of healthcare’s most lucrative growth areas.

