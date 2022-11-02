Novo Nordisk raises profit growth guidance on demand for Ozempic

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic.

In a statement on Wednesday, it predicted 2022 operating profit growth at constant exchange rates of 13-16%, up from a previous target range of 11-15%.

