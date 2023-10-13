News & Insights

Novo Nordisk raises outlook for full-year sales, operating profit

October 13, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO has raised the outlook for its full-year sales and operating profit, the Danish drugmaker said in a statement on Friday.

Novo has raised its sales growth outlook to a range between 32% and 38% from a previous 27-33%, and has raised the outlook for growth in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 40-46% from previous 31-37%.

The new sales outlook for this year 2023 primarily reflects higher expectations for profits related to sales of its Ozempic and Wegovy drugs in the United States.

