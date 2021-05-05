Novo Nordisk raises guidance after Q1 operating profit beats expectations

COPENHAGEN, May 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, raised its sales and earnings forecast in local currencies on Wednesday after reporting first quarter earnings above expectations.

Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth in local currencies for 2021 at between 6% and 10%, up from a previous 5% to 9% and operating profit growth in local currencies in the range of 5% to 9%, up from a previous estimate of between 4% and 8%.

Novo Nordisk reported quarterly operating profit of 14.98 billion Danish crowns ($2.42 billion), above an average of 14.6 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1=6.1871 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.