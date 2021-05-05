Novo Nordisk raises guidance after Q1 operating profit beats expectations

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, raised its sales and earnings forecast in local currencies on Wednesday after reporting first quarter earnings above expectations.

COPENHAGEN, May 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, raised its sales and earnings forecast in local currencies on Wednesday after reporting first quarter earnings above expectations.

Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth in local currencies for 2021 at between 6% and 10%, up from a previous 5% to 9% and operating profit growth in local currencies in the range of 5% to 9%, up from a previous estimate of between 4% and 8%.

Novo Nordisk reported quarterly operating profit of 14.98 billion Danish crowns ($2.42 billion), above an average of 14.6 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1=6.1871 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More