Novo Nordisk Raises FY Sales, Operating Profit Outlook - Quick Facts

October 13, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said, at CER, the company now expects full year sales to rise in a range of 32-38%; and operating growth in a range of 40-46%. The prior outlook was: sales growth of 27-33%; and operating profit growth of 31-37%. The company updated its sales outlook, primarily reflecting higher full-year expectations for Ozempic volumes sold in the US and gross-to-net sales adjustments for Ozempic and Wegovy in the US.

Novo Nordisk said, in the first nine months of 2023, sales increased by 33% and operating profit increased by 37% both at CER.

