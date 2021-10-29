Novo Nordisk raises full-year sales, operating profit guidance

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said on Friday it raised its forecast for sales and operating profit for the full year after a positive third quarter.

The company now expects sales and operating growth of 12-15%, up from 10-13% and 9-12%, respectively.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.