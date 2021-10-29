Novo Nordisk raises full-year sales, operating profit guidance

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Novo Nordisk said on Friday it raised its forecast for sales and operating profit for the full year after a positive third quarter.

The company now expects sales and operating growth of 12-15%, up from 10-13% and 9-12%, respectively.

