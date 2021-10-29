Novo Nordisk raises full-year guidance after strong U.S. sales

Adds more details, shares

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk on Friday raised its forecast for sales and operating profit for the full year after strong sales in the third quarter.

The company now expects sales and operating growth of 12-15%, up from 10-13% and 9-12%, respectively.

Novo's shares rose 3% on the news to a new record high.

"The updated outlook is reflecting higher than expected Ozempic market share gains, GLP-1 market growth and obesity care sales, mainly in the United States," the company said in a statement.

Ozempic is the name of Novo's new once-weekly injectable treatment. It belongs to the GLP-1 class of drugs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates insulin production.

Sales rose 15% between July and September, while operating profit rose 19%. The company will publish a full set of quarterly results on Nov. 3.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)

