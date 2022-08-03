Novo Nordisk raises 2022 outlook after strong first half

COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Wednesday lifted its sales and operating profit outlook for the year on the back of strong first-half earnings.

Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth of 12-16% at constant exchange rates, up from a previous estimate of 10-14%. It forecasts operating profit to grow 11-15%, versus an earlier estimate of 9-13%.

