Novo Nordisk Q4 profits beat expectations, expects double-digit growth in 2024

COPENHAGEN/LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations as it forecast another year of double-digit record sales growth due to its wildly popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

The Danish company said it expects sales growth this year between 16% and 25%, as demand soars for Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic, which contains the same active ingredient.

FACTBOX-Launches and prices of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy nL8N3CO3HE

EXPLAINER-What’s behind the scramble for semaglutide? nL8N3CI4C2

Novo Nordisk shares rise as Wegovy shows heart benefits beyond weight loss nL1N3CE0IX

Novo Nordisk flags big 2024 sales boost despite Wegovy curbs nL8N3C31IJ

FACTBOX-The race to develop obesity drugs nL4N3CZ346

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Maggie Fick Editing by Josephine Mason)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7890 916706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.