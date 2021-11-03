Novo Nordisk Q3 earnings lifted by demand for new obesity drug

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings lifted by strong demand for its new obesity drug.

Novo reported net profit of 12.1 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) in the third quarter, an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

($1 = 6.4217 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

