Novo Nordisk Q3 earnings lifted by demand for new obesity drug

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Drug developer Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings lifted by strong demand for its new obesity drug.

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings lifted by strong demand for its new obesity drug.

Novo reported net profit of 12.1 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion) in the third quarter, an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

($1 = 6.4217 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters