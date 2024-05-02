News & Insights

Markets
NVO

Novo Nordisk Q1 Net Profit Rises

May 02, 2024 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported that its first quarter net profit increased by 28% to 25.41 billion Danish kroner. Earnings per share increased by 29% to 5.68 kroner. Operating profit increased by 27% in Danish kroner and by 30% at constant exchange rates or CER to 31.8 billion kroner.

First quarter sales increased by 22% measured in Danish kroner and by 24% at CER to 65.35 billion Danish kroner in the first three months of 2024.

For 2024, the company now expects operating profit growth to be 22% to 30% at CER. Given the current exchange rates versus the Danish krone, growth reported in DKK is expected to be in line with CER. Previous guidance was operating profit growth of 21% to 29% at CER.

For 2024, the company now expects sales growth to be 19% to 27% at CER. Given the current exchange rates versus the Danish krone, sales growth reported in DKK is now expected to be in line with CER. Prior guidance was sales growth of 18% to 26% at CER.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.