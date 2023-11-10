News & Insights

Novo Nordisk prefers 'bolt-on' acquisitions, not large deals, CEO says

November 10, 2023 — 04:37 am EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Maggie Fick for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN/LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO is seeking to acquire more companies with drugs in early- to mid-stages of development in "bolt-on" deals of up to a few billion dollars, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told Reuters on Friday.

The Danish drugmaker is unlikely to do "transformative" large deals soon because its research and development muscle is intact, the CEO said, as the company's fortunes soar on demand for its obesity drugs.

Jorgensen spoke after the company announced it would invest around $6 billion in one of its Danish production facilities in the coming years. Novo is racing to ramp up production of its weight-loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic, which both contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, semaglutide.

