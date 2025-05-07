Novo Nordisk Predicts Strong Second Half

Here's our initial take on Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) fiscal 2025 first-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric (all figures in Danish kroner) Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue 65.35 billion 78.09 billion 19% Missed Earnings per share 5.68 6.53 15% Beat Operating profit 31.85 billion 38.79 billion 22% n/a Obesity care sales 11.2 billion 18.4 billion 65% n/a

Slower-Than-Expected Sales but a Positive Outlook

Novo Nordisk beat earnings estimates but slightly missed top-line revenue expectations. However, the results throughout its business were quite strong, and management gave an upbeat outlook for the rest of the year -- which was exactly what investors were looking for.

Let's start with the business results. First, note that Novo Nordisk reports its results in Danish kroner (its local currency), and all of these figures are at constant exchange rates.

Overall, sales increased by 18% at constant exchange rates, with both U.S. and international sales growing at almost the same rate. The company's diabetes and obesity care sales, which make up 94% of the total, grew by 19%.

The main story of the earnings report was Novo Nordisk's 2025 guidance, which calls for sales to grow from 13% to 21%. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said that the company is "actively focused on preventing unlawful and unsafe compounding and on efforts to expand patient access to our GLP-1 treatments." In a CNBC interview on the same day as the earnings release, Jorgensen said that he expects copycat compounder sales to start declining in the second half of the year, following the removal of semaglutide injectables from the FDA drug shortage list, and for these sales to start coming to Novo Nordisk.

Immediate Market Reaction

The immediate market reaction to Novo Nordisk's earnings report was a positive one. As of 7 a.m. EDT, a few hours after the earnings release, shares of the drugmaker were up by about 5%. In short, the upbeat comments by the CEO about the potential sales boost in the second half of the year outweigh the first quarter revenue miss.

What to Watch

Obviously, the main thing to watch will be whether Jorgensen's prediction of less competition from other compounders actually plays out in the second half of the year. If it does, it's entirely possible that Novo Nordisk could soar. After all, the stock is trading for less than half of its 52-week high, and competitive pressure from copycat drugmakers is a big reason.

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

