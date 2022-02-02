US Markets

Novo Nordisk posts Q4 operating profit below estimates

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ritzau Scanpix Denmark

Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk posted on Wednesday fourth quarter operating profit that was below expectations, and said it expected to generate sales growth in local currencies of between 6% and 10% in 2022.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO posted on Wednesday fourth quarter operating profit that was below expectations, and said it expected to generate sales growth in local currencies of between 6% and 10% in 2022.

Novo reported operating profit of 13.63 billion, an increase of 16% over the corresponding period last year, but below an average of 14.36 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Novo also said it expected operating profit growth in local currencies in 2022 of 4% to 8%.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular