Novo Nordisk Plunges Nearly 15% After Earnings. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

Novo Nordisk is expecting earnings to decline in 2026.

The company's GLP-1 pill has seen more demand than management expected.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) reported earnings on Feb. 3, and the stock promptly cratered. There was, clearly, some bad news involved. However, long-term investors should step back and consider the good news that management also discussed. The two big stories, not surprisingly, are both centered on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

The bad news from Novo Nordisk

To get the bad news out of the way, Novo Nordisk provided pretty dismal guidance for 2026 when it reported 2025 earnings. There are obviously a lot of moving parts, but the big picture numbers are that sales and earnings are both expected to decline between 5% and 13%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That's bad news for sure, but the drivers are important to keep in mind. One of the most important is lower pricing on GLP-1 drugs in the U.S. market. The lower prices basically came out of an agreement with the U.S. government. But the CEO of the company made an interesting statement about the company's results, telling CNBC that "People should expect that it goes down before it comes back up."

The good news from Novo Nordisk

This is where you need to shift gears to the good news, because the company saw more customers buy its new GLP-1 pill than it had originally expected. After just four weeks, the company had 170,000 patients using the pill version of its weight loss drug. That's a far more rapid adoption rate than the pharmaceutical giant's other GLP-1 drugs, and it speaks to the long-term opportunity.

Consumers prefer taking pills to taking injections, for obvious reasons. So Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 pill potentially opens up a larger market. Add in the lower prices from the deal with the U.S. government, and there's a second tailwind for demand. The big opportunity isn't price at this point; it is volume.

Think long term with Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk's stock price has lost two-thirds of its value since peaking in 2024. And yet it remains an important player in the still emerging GLP-1 space. While some on Wall Street may have hoped that being first to market with a GLP-1 pill would lead to an instant business upturn, that probably wasn't a reasonable expectation.

However, the early success of the pill indicates that, eventually, volume could offset the GLP-1 pricing hit that will take shape in 2026. Given the CEO's comments about 2026, that seems to be the company's internal expectation. After 2026, the story here may look a lot more positive.

Should you buy stock in Novo Nordisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Novo Nordisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Novo Nordisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.