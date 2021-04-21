Markets
Novo Nordisk Plans To Initiate Phase 3a Development In Obesity With Oral Semaglutide

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said that it has decided to enter phase 3a development in obesity with oral semaglutide 50 mg.

The move comes following the completion of the STEP phase 3a clinical programme with once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg.

The company plans to initiate a pivotal phase 3a program with about 1,000 people with obesity or overweight with comorbidities.

The global 68-week trial is planned for initiation in the second half of 2021 and will investigate the efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide compared to placebo.

