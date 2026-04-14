BioTech

Novo Nordisk Partners With OpenAI To Transform Drug Discovery And Delivery

April 14, 2026 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a global healthcare company, announced today a strategic partnership with OpenAI to improve and accelerate delivery of treatments.

The partnership is planned to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze complex datasets, identify promising drug candidates, and reduce the time required to move between research and patients.

OpenAI will contribute to Novo Nordisk by upskilling its workforce, improving efficiency in manufacturing, supply chain, distribution and corporate operations. Additionally, Open AI will launch pilot programs across research and development, manufacturing, and commercial operations, with full integration intended by the end of 2026.

The company noted that the partnership would be applied with strict data governance and human oversight to ensure strict and ethical use of information.

NVO closed Monday at $37.98, up 1.23%. In the premarket shares are trading at $39.05, up 2.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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