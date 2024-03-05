News & Insights

Novo Nordisk Ozempic trial delays progression of chronic kidney disease

Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

March 05, 2024 — 05:06 am EST

OSLO, March 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO widely used diabetes drug Ozempic delayed progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients, according to a large late-stage study.

"The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior reduction in kidney disease progression, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and death of 24%," it said in a statement.

