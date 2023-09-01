Novo Nordisk overtakes luxury group LVMH as Europe's most valuable company

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk unseated LVMH LVMH.PA as Europe's most valuable listed company on Friday, ending the French luxury group's 2-1/2 year-long reign at the top.

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO now has a market capitalisation of $421 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The French-listed LVMH LVMH.PA has a market cap of $420.97 bln.

The pharma group has had a huge boost in recent weeks from investors betting on the increasingly lucrative weight-loss drug market, while LVMH has come under pressure, along with other luxury retailers as concern about growth in China has burgeoned.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.