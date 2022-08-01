Novo Nordisk (NVO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.56%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 10.59%.

Shares of Novo Nordisk have rallied 3.6% this year so far compared with the industry’s increase of 3.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Novo Nordisk operates under two segments — Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals.

Novo Nordisk’s revenues increased 24% in Danish kroner and were up 18% at constant exchange rate in the last reported quarter, driven by higher sales of Diabetes and Obesity Care products, a trend that most likely continued in the second quarter as well.

The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment sales grew substantially year-over-year in the last reported quarter, a trend that is likely to have continued in the second quarter as well.

Obesity Care (Saxenda and Wegovy) sales were up significantly year over year in the last reported quarter, a trend that is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Sales in the Rare disease segment grew marginally year over year in the last reported quarter, a trend that most likely continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Higher costs driven by clinical activity for late-stage studies are likely to have escalated research and development costs in the second quarter.

Sales and distribution costs also increased year over year in the last reported quarter. This increase was due to International Operations and North America Operations reflecting the launch of Rybelsus and promotional activities related to Ozempic. The trend has most likely prevailed in the to-be-reported quarter.

Persistent pricing pressure within Diabetes Care, especially in the United States, is likely to have hurt sales in the second quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Novo Nordisk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Novo Nordisk is -1.73% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at 87 cents per share and the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at 85 cents per share.

NVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Novo Nordisk AS Price and EPS Surprise

Novo Nordisk AS price-eps-surprise | Novo Nordisk AS Quote

