Novo Nordisk (NVO) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Novo Nordisk (NVO) standing at $118.01, reflecting a -0.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 14.44% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Novo Nordisk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.91, signifying a 24.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.79 billion, up 25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $42.61 billion, indicating changes of +15.19% and +26.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Novo Nordisk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Novo Nordisk presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Novo Nordisk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.77.

It's also important to note that NVO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.