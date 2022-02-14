Novo-Nordisk (NVO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Novo-Nordisk AS (Symbol: NVO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.41, changing hands as low as $97.28 per share. Novo-Nordisk AS shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVO's low point in its 52 week range is $66.59 per share, with $117.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.72.

