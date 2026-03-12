Novo Nordisk (NVO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Novo Nordisk (NVO) was down 2.09% at $38.02. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 20.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.1%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Novo Nordisk in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.86, reflecting a 6.52% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.23 billion, up 1.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $43.91 billion, which would represent changes of -15.91% and -6.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower. Right now, Novo Nordisk possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Novo Nordisk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.66 of its industry.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

