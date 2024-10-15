Novo Nordisk (NVO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed the most recent trading day at $117.81, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

The the stock of drugmaker has fallen by 12.51% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Novo Nordisk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Novo Nordisk to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.69 billion, up 24.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.07 per share and a revenue of $42 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.7% and +24.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.01% lower. At present, Novo Nordisk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.88.

Also, we should mention that NVO has a PEG ratio of 1.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.