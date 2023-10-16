Novo Nordisk (NVO) Raises Sales Outlook for 2023, Shares Gain

Novo Nordisk NVO upped its sales and operating profit forecast for 2023 yet again on the back of higher demand for diabetes drug Ozempic (semaglutide) and obesity drug Wegovy.

Sales for 2023 are now projected to grow by 32-38%, up from the earlier estimate of 27-33%. Operating profit growth is now estimated at 40-46%, up from the previous 31-37% estimate.

Once-weekly subcutaneous Ozempic is currently approved in 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg and 2.0 mg doses to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, adjunct to diet and exercise. Ozempic is also approved to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

Semaglutide injection 2.4 mg is approved under the brand name Wegovy for treating obesity.

Please note that the company raised its annual guidance concurrent with second-quarter results earlier.

The company also announced that sales increased by 33% and operating profit increased by 37% (at constant exchange rates) in the first nine months of 2023. For the third quarter, sales increased by 38%, while operating profit growth came in at 47%.

Shares of the company gained 1.96% following the announcement.

Year-to-date, shares of Novo Nordisk have shot up 50.9% compared with the industry’s 8.5% rise.



NVO has had a tremendous run in 2023 so far due to robust uptake and positive news flow on these two drugs.

Shares of the company also gained last week when it announced its decision to stop the kidney outcomes study, FLOW, on Ozempic. The decision was based on the positive recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee (“DMC”).

The company’s FLOW study is evaluating the efficacy of Ozempic for preventing the progression of renal impairment in people with type II diabetes and chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) compared with placebo.

The results from an interim analysis of the FLOW study data met certain pre-specified criteria for stopping the study early for efficacy. The DMC thus recommended that the study be stopped at the interim analysis. Data readout from the FLOW study is expected during the first half of 2024.

NVO continues to expand its supply capacity for Wegovy post re-launch in the United States as well as in other geographies. The consecutive increase in guidance suggests increased traction of both Ozempic and Wegovy for their respective indications.

The obesity market has garnered much interest lately, giving impetus to drugs like Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s LLY Mounjaro (tirzepatide), among others.

LLY’s Mounjaro, a once-weekly glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, was approved in 2022 as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

It is currently under review in the United States and European Union for adults living with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. It is also being studied as a potential treatment for people with obesity and/or overweight, heart failure, preserved ejection fraction and CKD.

The recent results from the late-stage SURMOUNT-3 study evaluating Mounjaro in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes, showed an additional 21.1% weight loss after 12 weeks of intensive lifestyle intervention.

