Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q4 Earnings Top, GLP-1 Drugs Boost Sales

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 71 cents per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The company had reported earnings of 41 cents per ADR in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $9.51 billion increased 37% in Danish kroner (DKK) and were up 43% at constant exchange rate (CER) in the reported quarter. Total revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 billion. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by higher Diabetes and Obesity Care sales as GLP-1 product sales increased year over year, partially offset by decreasing insulin and Rare disease sales.

All growth rates mentioned below are on a year-over-year basis and at CER.

Quarter in Detail

Novo Nordisk operates under two segments: Diabetes and Obesity Care and Rare disease.

The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment’s sales reported DKK 61.3 billion in fourth-quarter 2023, which represents growth of 48%. In Diabetes Care, fast-acting insulin, Fiasp’s revenues were up 31%. NovoRapid revenues declined 14%. Human insulin revenues decreased 14%. Premix insulin (Ryzodeg and NovoMix) revenues increased 10%. Also, sales of long-acting insulins (Tresiba, Xultophy and Levemir) were flat in the reported quarter.

Ozempic, which has witnessed a strong launch and solid uptake so far, recorded sales of DKK 30.1 billion for the quarter, up 85%. Rybelsus, too, witnessed a strong uptake and recorded sales of DKK 5.9 billion for the quarter, up 51%. However, Victoza sales of DKK 1.8 billion declined 45% during the reported quarter.

Obesity Care (Saxenda and Wegovy) sales were up 114% year over year. Wegovy sales skyrocketed to DKK 9.6 billion during the fourth quarter, as a second contract manufacturer for Wegovy initiated production in April 2023 to meet the increasing demand for the drug.

Sales in the Rare disease segment were down 5% to DKK 4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales of rare blood disorder products were DKK 2.9 billion, up 4%. Sales of hemophilia A products decreased by 19%. Hemophilia B products’ sales were, however, up 50%. Sales of NovoSeven increased 6% to DKK 2 billion.

Sales and distribution costs climbed 25% in DKK and increased 29% at CER year over year in the reported quarter. This increase was due to North American and International promotional activities related to Ozempic and Rybelsus, as well as Obesity care market development activities, partially offset by adjustments to legal provisions.

Research and development costs were up 29% in DKK and increased 32% at CER from the year-ago quarter’s figures. Higher costs were driven by clinical activity for late-stage studies and increased research activities, partially offset by expenses averted following the termination of the development of belcesiran.

Administrative costs increased 8% in DKK and were up 11% at CER from the year-ago quarter’s figures.

2023 Results

Sales for the year were $33.69 billion, representing growth of 36% at CER from the year-ago quarter’s figures. The total sales figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.44 billion.

For the full year, Novo Nordisk reported earnings of $2.7 per ADR, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67.

2024 Outlook

Novo Nordisk expects its sales to grow in the range of 18-26% at CER in 2024. Operating profit, on the other hand, is expected to grow in the band of 21-29% at CER. The guidance indicates steady sales growth in North America and International Operations, primarily driven by the volume growth of GLP-1-based Diabetes and Obesity care products.

Novo Nordisk has high expectations from this segment, especially from Ozempic in the U.S. market and Wegovy in the obesity care market, post its relaunch. However, the company remains concerned about Wegovy’s limited roll-out in international markets and continues to expect periodic supply constraints.

In the United States, the company recently started gradually increasing the supply of the lower dose strengths of Wegovy to meet demand.

Our Take

Novo Nordisk’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in the fourth quarter of 2023 on the back of higher Diabetes and Obesity care sales. Ozempic and Rybelsus have experienced great traction in the market since launch and are expected to drive growth in the upcoming quarters as well. Wegovy, too, has been witnessing robust uptake so far, contributing significantly to the top line.

NVO continues to expand its supply capacity for Wegovy, post its relaunch in the United States as well as in other geographies. The increasing demand trend for the drug is encouraging and expected to fuel higher revenue incomes in the upcoming quarters.

