Novo Nordisk A (NVO) Price Target Decreased by 13.66% to 50.03

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A (NYSE:NVO) has been revised to $50.03 / share. This is a decrease of 13.66% from the prior estimate of $57.95 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.60 to a high of $72.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.04% from the latest reported closing price of $37.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an decrease of 202 owner(s) or 12.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.21%, an increase of 39.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.96% to 314,628K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 17,135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,165K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 14,703K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,985K shares , representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,868K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,403K shares , representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,211K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,713K shares , representing a decrease of 58.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 43.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,987K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716K shares , representing an increase of 38.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 51.15% over the last quarter.

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