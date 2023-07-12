Novo Nordisk (NVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed at $154.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.41% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novo Nordisk as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Novo Nordisk is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.44 billion, up 42.72% from the year-ago period.

NVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $34.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.53% and +37.71%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.7% higher. Novo Nordisk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.45, so we one might conclude that Novo Nordisk is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.