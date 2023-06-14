Novo Nordisk (NVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed the most recent trading day at $159.07, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.98% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Novo Nordisk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novo Nordisk to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.28 billion, up 40.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. Novo Nordisk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Novo Nordisk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.

We can also see that NVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NVO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

