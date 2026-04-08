Novo Nordisk (NVO) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Novo Nordisk (NVO) ended the recent trading session at $37.61, demonstrating a +1.9% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.67% was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 5.12% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Novo Nordisk in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.87, signifying a 5.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.13 billion, indicating a 1.08% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.37 per share and a revenue of $45.22 billion, signifying shifts of -14.9% and -3.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% higher within the past month. Novo Nordisk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Novo Nordisk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.2.

Also, we should mention that NVO has a PEG ratio of 8.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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