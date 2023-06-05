Novo Nordisk (NVO) Gears Up to Acquire BIOCORP for 154M Euros

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO announced entering into exclusive negotiations with BIO JAG to acquire its controlling stake in BIOCORP, subsequently issuing a tender offer to acquire all remaining outstanding shares in BIOCORP for 35 euro per share in cash, bringing up the total equity value to approximately 154 million euros.

The total equity value, as estimated, represents a premium of 19.5% over BIOCORP’s closing market price on Jun 2, 2023 and 45.2% compared to the volume-weighted average trading prices of the last 90 trading days.

BIO JAG is the majority shareholder in BIOCORP, which is a French company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of delivery systems and innovative medical devices, including Mallya, a bluetooth-enabled smart add-on device for pen injectors.

In the year so far, shares of Novo Nordisk have gained 16.1% against the industry's 0.2% decline.



Per the proposed transaction, Novo Nordisk is looking to acquire BIO JAG’s entire stake in BIOCORP, representing 45.30% of its share capital and 62.19% of its theoretical voting rights. Subject to the successful acquisition of BIO JAG’s stake in BIOCORP, NVO will pursue the acquisition of the shares held in BIOCORP by certain minority shareholders, including Nyenburgh, Greenstock and Vatel Capital, representing, in aggregate,19.03% of the share capital and 13.07% of the theoretical voting rights of BIOCORP, at the same price per share.

This acquisition of BIO JAG’s majority stake, along with the subsequent acquisition of BIOCORP’s shares held by the minority shareholders, is together referred to as Block Purchase. NVO will only be able to sign a definitive document with BIO JAG following the information and consultation of BIOCORP’S Works Council. Also, the completion of the Block Purchase will be subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Based on the fruitful relationship between the companies in the past, Novo Nordisk expects to speed up the innovation process for these injections, upon acquisition of BIOCORP, by making use of its robust infrastructure and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. Subject to successful acquisition, the company aims to develop state-of-the-art devices and delivery solutions, which will improve care for people living with serious chronic diseases worldwide.

