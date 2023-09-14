Novo Nordisk (NVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed at $192.87, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novo Nordisk as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Novo Nordisk is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.21 billion, up 32.95% from the prior-year quarter.

NVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $33.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.13% and +32.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower. Novo Nordisk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novo Nordisk has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.33 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.57, which means Novo Nordisk is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NVO's PEG ratio is currently 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

