Novo Nordisk (NVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed the most recent trading day at $162.31, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.08% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novo Nordisk as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Novo Nordisk to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.44 billion, up 42.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $34.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.87% and +37.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.79% higher. Novo Nordisk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Novo Nordisk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28.

It is also worth noting that NVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

