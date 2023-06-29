Novo Nordisk (NVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed at $157.03, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.29% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novo Nordisk as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 53.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.19 billion, up 38.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $34.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.66% and +36.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower within the past month. Novo Nordisk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Novo Nordisk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.6.

It is also worth noting that NVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

