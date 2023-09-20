Novo Nordisk (NVO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed at $94.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.55% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Novo Nordisk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novo Nordisk to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.21 billion, up 32.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $33.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.28% and +32.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.3% lower. Novo Nordisk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novo Nordisk has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.88.

Meanwhile, NVO's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

