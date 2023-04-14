Novo Nordisk (NVO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed the most recent trading day at $168.60, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 20.7% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 7.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novo Nordisk as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Novo Nordisk is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.7 billion, up 5.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $29.9 billion, which would represent changes of +30.64% and +19.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% higher within the past month. Novo Nordisk currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Novo Nordisk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.01.

We can also see that NVO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.