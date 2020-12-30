Novo Nordisk (NVO) Files for Ozempic's Label Expansion in EU

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO announced that it has submitted a label expansion application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the marketing authorization of Ozempic to include a new dose of 2.0 mg.

We note that Ozempic is currently approved in the EU in 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults.

Shares of the company have rallied 23.8% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 5.4%.

The submission is supported by results from the SUSTAIN FORTE study, which included 961 people with type II diabetes in need of treatment intensification. In the study, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA 1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg.

With the 2.0 mg dose, more people with type 2 diabetes will be able to achieve the treatment target.

The FDA approved Ozempic once-daily pre-filled pen to improve glycemic control in type II diabetes patients in December 2017. In January 2020, the drugwas approved in the United States for cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction in people with type II diabetes and established cardiovascular diseases.

Label expansion of drugs will boost sales for the company.

Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in the diabetes care market with one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry.

