Novo Nordisk (NVO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novo Nordisk (NVO) closed at $58.68, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.08%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 9.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Novo Nordisk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.8, reflecting a 11.11% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.88 billion, indicating a 13.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

NVO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $48.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.2% and +15.77%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.62% lower. At present, Novo Nordisk boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Novo Nordisk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.65 for its industry.

Meanwhile, NVO's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. NVO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.