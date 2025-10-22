Novo Nordisk (NVO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Novo Nordisk (NVO) ended the recent trading session at $53.38, demonstrating a -2.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 7.99% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Novo Nordisk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.75, marking a 16.67% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.88 billion, reflecting a 13.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.66 per share and a revenue of $48.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.59% and +16.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.17% lower within the past month. Novo Nordisk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Novo Nordisk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.66 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that NVO has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

