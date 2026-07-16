Novo Nordisk (NVO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Novo Nordisk (NVO) ended the recent trading session at $51.48, demonstrating a +1.82% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.47%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 16.18% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Novo Nordisk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.82, signifying a 15.46% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.35 billion, reflecting a 2.89% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $45.3 billion, demonstrating changes of -14.65% and -3.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novo Nordisk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.07% lower within the past month. Right now, Novo Nordisk possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Novo Nordisk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.37.

It is also worth noting that NVO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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