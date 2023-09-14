Novo Nordisk (NVO) Announces Stock Split to Enhance Liquidity

Novo Nordisk’s NVO board of directors has approved a split of the trading units of the company’s class B shares and American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in a two-for-one ratio.

In a two-for-one split, each share before the stock split will now turn into two shares after the split.

Novo Nordisk has already conducted a two-for-one stock split of its class B shares listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen as of Sep 13. The split in the ADRs will take effect from Sep 20 to maintain a one-to-one relationship between the B-share and ADR.

The decision was expected as NVO had previously announced its plans for a stock split alongside its second-quarter 2023 results. This split is also the company’s first one since 2014.

A stock split is done to lower a single share's price, making the company's stock more affordable without losing value. This decision does not impact a company’s total market capitalization.

However, in Novo’s case, the stock split is hardly expected to contribute to liquidity. As of Sep 13, each ADR of the company traded under $200 per unit – a price most investors are likely to pay willingly. Lowering the price via a stock split does not guarantee bringing more investors.

In the year so far, shares of Novo Nordisk have surged 42.3% compared with the industry’s 9.0% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This upside in the share price is attributable to Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy (semaglutide).

A GLP-1 receptor agonist, Wegovy, is approved for use in individuals aged 12 years and above in the United States and Europe for weight management in people living with obesity.

Since its launch, sales of Wegovy have been gaining momentum. Wegovy sales were up 543% in second-quarter 2023.

The increasing demand trend of Wegovy is both a boon and a bane for this Danish pharma company. On the one hand, Novo Nordisk raised its full-year 2023 sales outlook and profit expectations based on the sales upside. On the other hand, the company is struggling to meet demand outside the United States, even with increased production capacity.

If the supply issues continue to prevail for an extended period, it could result in the loss of market share for the company in the presence of other pharma bigwigs like Eli Lilly LLY and Pfizer PFE, which have also developed their obesity drugs.

In June, Lilly announced that it had completed the regulatory submission seeking label expansion for its dual GIP/GLP-1-RA drug tirzepatide to treat obesity or overweight in adults. A final decision is expected by 2023-end. The Eli Lilly drug has also shown a superior weight-loss reduction in multiple late-stage clinical studies.

Lilly’s tirzepatide was approved in May 2022 for treating adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (“T2DM”) and is being marketed under the brand name Mounjaro. Since its launch, Mounjaro has shown an impressive initial uptake, recording $980 million in revenues in second-quarter 2023. An expansion in the obesity indication would help Lilly rake in billions of dollars from Mounjaro sales.

Pfizer is also evaluating pipeline candidates for obesity. Pfizer is currently evaluating danuglipron in a phase II study in patients with obesity and T2DM. If this study is successful, Pfizer plans to start phase III studies by year-end.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price

Novo Nordisk A/S price | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

Zacks Rank

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.